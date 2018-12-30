B.C. lieutenant governor’s house avoids major damage in late-night fire

A fire at Government House in Victoria was caused by an overheated elevator motor.

The residence of B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor avoided major damage following an elevator fire late Saturday night.

Victoria firefighters responded to Government House just before 10 p.m. after an alarm went off.

RELATED: Disney production filming at Victoria’s Government House

Battalion Chief Brian Elvedahl said 13 crew members under the command of a battalion chief along with two engines, one ladder, and a rescue vehicle responded.

Crews encountered smoke on the second and third floors of the building, and found an overheated elevator motor on top of the elevator car.

“It was quite a bit [of smoke],” said Elvedahl.

Firefighters shut off the electricity to the elevator before opening the hoist way doors on the third floor above the elevator to access the overheating motor and extinguish any flames.

Only the hoist way doors and the elevator door motor suffered damage, as firefighters used fans to pressurize the large building to force the smoke out through a roof hatch.

“It was challenging to clear the smoke,” he said.

There is no evidence to suggest the damage extended to the affected elevator.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Victims of Langley train collision were husband and wife, 90 and 88
Next story
Jurors as conscripts: Four things to know if you’re called upon

Just Posted

UPDATE: Victims of Langley train collision were husband and wife, 90 and 88

VIDEO: Circumstances of crash are puzzling, RCMP said

VIDEO: Tree-chipping season has begun in the Langleys

It was very, very wet for one of the first groups to offer disposal-by-donation in a good cause

VIDEO: ‘Yellow vest’ protest on Langley overpass

Several issues cited by demonstrators, including immigration, taxes and the pipeline

VIDEO: Giants begin road trip with win in Red Deer

A 6-0 shutout against the Rebels

VIDEO: Annual Langley Christmas bird count underway

Annual event is part of 118-year-old tradition

VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail

We share the best of the worst tirades in 2018

B.C. lieutenant governor’s house avoids major damage in late-night fire

A fire at Government House in Victoria was caused by an overheated elevator motor.

Jurors as conscripts: Four things to know if you’re called upon

List stems from jury convicting man in the rape, beating death of a Calgary mother

The life and death of a BASE jumper

B.C. man writes five-page letter asking to be ‘put back into the air’ should he die

Big first period sends Canada to Spengler Cup final

Team Canada heads to finals early Monday morning

B.C. VIEWS: For 2019, wishful thinking replaces evidence

‘CleanBC’ recycled strategies and gestures don’t help environment

Daycare operator Karen Wang wins Liberal nomination in Burnaby South

Wang told reporters she believes she has what it takes to take on Singh

Final BC Hydro customers affected by windstorm should have power Jan. 1

Crews have restored power to more than 700,000 customers since the windstorm hit on Dec. 20

Longtime B.C. legislative reporter turned coroner Barb McLintock dies at 68

McLintock was the spokesperson for the province’s coroners service for 14 years

Most Read