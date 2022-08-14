Lightning strikes in B.C. between August 10 and 13, 2022 (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)

Lightning strikes in B.C. between August 10 and 13, 2022 (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)

B.C. light show ignited 140 new wildfires

Lightning touched ground over 17,000 times

It was a stormy weekend across B.C.

BC Wildfire Service posted to Facebook to say the province was struck by lightning 17,830 times between Aug. 10 and 13.

August is said to be the most active lightning month in B.C. next to July.

According to BC Wildfire, the more than 17,000 lightning strikes ignited 140 fires.

Crews were prepared for the weather and the service says more than half of those new wildfires are now classified as out, being held, or under control.

READ MORE: Thunderstruck: Recent lightning storms in the Okanagan ‘significant’ and ‘notable’

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresStorm

Previous story
AT YOUR SERVICE: Despite challenges, trustees affirm Langley is ready to accept more refugee students as need arises
Next story
B.C. man dies within sight of ambulance station with no ambulance available

Just Posted

Chase Scanlon had two goals, and two assists for the Langley Thunder in a 10-8 victory over the visiting Victoria Shamrocks on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Langley Events Centre to give Langley a 3-2 lead in the Western Lacrosse Association best-of-seven semi-final. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre)
Thunder regain lead in WLA semifinal

Slocan Community Health Centre (pictured) emergency room faced temporary service reductions. This is just one of many rural health centres that are experiencing staffing and other issues. Black Press File photo.
IN OUR VIEW: B.C. deserves more than jokes about ERs

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley school trustees? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Despite challenges, trustees affirm Langley is ready to accept more refugee students as need arises

Rosemary Wallace (left) said the Langley entertainment scene will grow due to availability of “exceptional and a wide range” of talent here. (Langley Advance Times files)
Is Langley becoming a mecca for arts and entertainment lovers?