A moose calf got stuck upside down in the snow. A Vanderhoof logging truck driver managed to pull him out. Contributed photo

B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

Vanderhoof man rescued the calf after it got stuck upside down in the snow

A Vanderhoof man saved a moose calf last week, after it got stuck in a snowbank.

Wayne Rowley, who hauls logs for logging company Dalchako Timber, was driving the Kluskus Forest Service Road west of Vanderhoof heading to work when something in the snowbank made him do a double take.

“I came around the corner and it just caught my eye, ‘What is that sticking out of the snowbank?’ Curious me, I had to back up and have a look.

“It was a little moose upside down, stuck. I could just see his feet sticking up in the air.”

Rowley initially thought the calf was dead, but he walked down into the snow to check.

“I couldn’t just leave him. I went a little closer and he looked up at me. ‘Oh, you’re still alive!’”

Rowley dug a hole beside the animal, to give it room to roll over and free itself.

“He was wedged in, so he couldn’t roll. I put a rope around his neck and was trying to tug him. I ended up calling the guy in the truck ahead of me back to help me pull him out.

“We got him up on his feet and he walked out of there. Down the road he went.”

Seems it was the little moose’s lucky day, he adds.

“He would have died in there. We’d had about two feet of snow.”

Rowley says he didn’t see any sign of the mother, but he hasn’t seen the calf on the road again, so he thinks they were reunited.

“They must have hooked up. She would have tracked him down.”

 

The animal right side up again. Contributed photo

Wayne Rowley of Vanderhoof saved a moose calf from the snowbank. Contributed photo

Previous story
WATCH: Langley politicians call on public to oppose hospice euthanasia requirement
Next story
Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Just Posted

Bird counting gives excuse to get out and about in North Langley parks

Birders are coming together in Derby Reach and Brae Island to search out fine-feathered friends.

WATCH: Langley politicians call on public to oppose hospice euthanasia requirement

The Association for Reformed Political Action hosted the meeting at Credo Christian School Saturday.

VIDEO: Aldergrove water park expected to make a huge splash

Waterslides, lazy river, 50-person hot tub among features of new pool complex

Special teams power Rivermen to crucial victory

Langley junior A hockey club in dogfight for second place in BCHL’s Mainland Division

VIDEO: Decorated youth soccer player climbing refereeing ladder

Ryan Freda served as assistant referee for U15 Whitecaps residency match

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Cutting housing speculation, adding childcare spaces were the highlights in NDP speech

Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl

Grandfather says anyone who takes recreational drugs is playing Russian roulette.

B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

NDP expected to target childcare and housing

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

Fraser Valley Ringette team goes for BC Games Gold

Fraser Valley Zone 3 ringette team has completed their final preparations for 2018 BC Winter Games

B.C. man, banned from swing dance club, fails to get human rights hearing

Man took issue with the Vancouver Swing Society banning people for inappropriate behaviour

Notley launches more ways to fight B.C.’s pipeline stance

A series of online tools includes a petition to ‘Keep Canada Working’

Most Read