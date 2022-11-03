Residents are shown at Idola Saint-Jean long-term care home in Laval, Que., February 25, 2022. In B.C., long-term care residents and their family members are being promised a stronger voice with the creation of new regional councils and a provincial committee. CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

B.C. long-term care residents, family promised greater input with new councils

Ministry of Health creating provincial committee to address concerns

B.C. long-term care residents and their family members will soon have stronger avenues to ensure their voices are heard, with the creation of new representative councils and a provincial committee.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the changes Thursday (Nov. 3), saying the province’s goal is to address the lack of agency residents faced throughout the first several years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is a debt owed,” Dix said.

He said most of B.C.’s 308 long-term care homes already have groups of residents, family members and advocates that meet regularly to promote their interests and rights, known as resident and family councils. On Thursday though, the province announced the creation of regional councils, which will bring together representatives from independent councils in each health authority to allow for increased collaboration.

Representatives from those regional councils will then take part in a new provincial committee, lead by the Ministry of Health.

“Now the very people who are actually experiencing long-term care up close and personal will have a guaranteed collective voice on policy decisions that effect them,” Kim Slater, founder of Family Councils of BC, said.

Mable Elmore, parliamentary secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-term Care, said they’ll also be requiring long-term care operators to meet with councils at least twice a year. Changes to regulations will also allow councils to meet without operators if they prefer, however. Regardless, it will be up to care home operators to provide access to meeting rooms for up to three hours and any equipment required.

Both the regional councils and provincial committee will begin meeting in spring 2023.

British ColumbiaHealthcareSeniors

