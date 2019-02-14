Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks to media during a press conference in the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday Feb. 5, 2018. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

B.C.’s public safety minister wants to create an in-house program to better support and protect witnesses testifying against gangsters and violent offenders.

Mike Farnworth said Thursday the program would build on the existing federal witness protection program.

“People with intimate details of the most serious crimes, or the activities of gangs and organized crime on our streets, should not feel their life will be in danger if they do the right thing and tell police,” he said.

There are delays when applying to the federal program and “stringent” requirements that can cause low witness retention, a release said – frustrating for police and prosecutors who have often worked for months securing the witness.

If passed, the proposal will help witnesses safely attend trial, offer treatment services for mental health challenges and addiction, and help with identity changes and job training. It would be launched within the next two years.

Kevin Hackett, assistant commissioner of BC RCMP Criminal Operations, said the program would be “one more tool” to help police destabilize gangs.

“It reinforces the fact that there can be a successful way for those who choose to exit the gang lifestyle, do the right thing and change their life,” he said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police believe squatters have been occupying closed Langley pub
Next story
Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Just Posted

Police believe squatters have been occupying closed Langley pub

Police investigated the closed Baselines Pub after a break and enter in progress call on Feb. 13.

Chillin’ in Langley

We asked readers to show us what they encountered in their neighbourhoods during the recent snows.

Charges laid in serious February 2018 crash that left passenger injured

A Surrey man faces three charges over a crash into a pickup while driving about 145 km/h.

VIDEO: Langley fire crews tackle barn fire Wednesday afternoon

The fire department was called to a site in the 4100 block of 240th Street.

Another snowy blast of winter due to arrive in the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

Sex offender on the lam from Vancouver may be heading for Winnipeg

Police said Joseph Davis has purchased a vehicle and is believed to be heading east

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

Most Read