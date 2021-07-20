A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

A fallen camp stove was to blame for a small fire that ignited near Kamloops. RCMP said a man was arrested and charged under the Wildfire Act. (FreePhotos/Pixabay)

B.C. man charged after camp stove causes fire near Kamloops

Investigators found camp stove had fallen from a post onto grass

  • Jul. 20, 2021 9:50 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A camp stove was the cause of a small fire south of Kamloops along Highway 5A, according to Kamloops RCMP.

The fire started shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Kamloops Fire Rescue and Kamloops RCMP attended the fire, which was burning near Running Horse Ranch Road in Knutsford.

Kamloops RCMP media relations officer Crystal Evelyn said police arrived to find KFR soaking the area and knocking down the blaze.

After speaking to witnesses, Evelyn officers arrested a man nearby and charged him under the Wildfire Act, section 10 (3), which can come with a penalty of more than $1,000.

Further investigation revealed the source of the fire was a camp stove that had fallen off a post and into the grass.

Dry conditions in much of the Southern Interior have led to a fire danger rating of “high” or “extreme,” including around Kamloops.

Read more: Wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality issues in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: Wildfire prompts power interruption between Oliver and Osoyoos

contact

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Teen girl, 15, dead after being struck by motorcycle in Kelowna
Next story
Jeff Bezos alongside youngest, oldest 2 people to ever reach edge of space

Just Posted

Cade McNelly (L) and Payton Mount are the newest Vancouver Giants, the Langley-based team announced, (VancouverGiants)
Giants draft two from Seattle

Lauren Barwick with Sandrino, Noni Hartvikson and Onyx, Roberta Sheffield & Fairuza, and Jody Schloss and her mount Lieutenant Lobin will be competing for Canada in Para equestrian at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee)
Aldergrove, Langley riders named to Olympic para-dressage team

How downtown Langley City might look under the new OCP plan. (City image/file)
VIDEO: Townhouses, trail, top list of concerns about Langley City Official Community Plan

Fraser Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Aldergrove FreshCo from 12-4 p.m. (Fraser Health/Twitter)
TODAY: Fraser Health to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Aldergrove