RCMP vehicles outside the Lake Country office (Brittany Webster - The Calendar)

RCMP vehicles outside the Lake Country office (Brittany Webster - The Calendar)

B.C. man charged in fatal Banff stabbing

John Proule, 20, of Lake Country faces second degree murder charge

A Lake Country man has been charged following a fatal stabbing that occurred in Banff, Alta. on Saturday (Sept. 3).

John Proule, 20, is accused of second degree murder in relation to the deadly altercation, which transpired outside a drinking establishment along the town’s main drag.

Police were called to Banff Avenue just after midnight for the stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds. He was transported to hospital where he was declared dead. A second man was found without injuries.

Proule and another man were taken into custody.

The second suspect has been released without charges, as police determined he was not directly involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Recent Suncor fatalities ‘devastating’ for survivors of other workplace tragedies

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Banfffatal stabbingHomicideLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Last possible second’: B.C. filmmaker racing to preserve remaining WWII veterans’ stories
Next story
RCMP looking for suspects after 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

Just Posted

Money. (Black Press Media files)
OUR VIEW: Inflation also biting at cost of schools, health care

An illegal fire in the 26800 block of 20th Avenue Saturday night took 10 Langley Township fire trucks and 25 firefighters two and a half hours to extinguish on Saturday night. (File)
Fine expected in deliberately set Langley brush fire

Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Thousands come to watch Langley’s first pro rodeo event

Animal rights activists protested Saturday outside the Valley West Stampede rodeo in Langley. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: As Langley’s first professional rodeo gets underway, animal rights protesters demonstrate