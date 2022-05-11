A B.C. man was denied a $5,000 damage claim May 10, for an injury he sustained from a falling portable speaker at the Columbia SkyTrain station. (Black Press Media file photo)

A B.C. man was denied a $5,000 damage claim May 10, for an injury he sustained from a falling portable speaker at the Columbia SkyTrain station. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. man denied $5K claim after portable speaker hit his shin at SkyTrain station

Speaker fell after a fellow passenger’s bag tore open

A B.C. man who tried to claim damages against a transit operator after a fellow passenger’s portable speaker fell on him at a Metro Vancouver SkyTrain station had his request denied Monday (May 10).

Muhammed Shabbir was stepping down a staircase at the Columbia SkyTrain Station in New Westminster on Nov. 9, 2019 when a portable speaker fell down the stairs and hit his shin. It had broken out a black plastic bag a passenger at the top of the staircase was carrying.

Representing himself in court, Shabbir blamed the transit operator British Columbia Rapid Transit Company Ltd. for not having safety measures in place to ensure commuters carry large objects in secured containers. He asked for $5,000 in damages for lost income, medical expenses and pain and suffering.

Shabbir claimed the incident resulted in injuries to his shin, toe, neck, shoulders and arms, although Civil Resolution Tribunal Vice Chair Shelley Lopez said the video footage she reviewed showed the speaker only made contact with Shabbir’s shin.

The only evidence he provided was a Feb. 18, 2020 hospital record, which didn’t describe the incident or any injuries, Lopez said. She said some of the transit operator’s evidence contained treatment records for Shabbir, but most didn’t appear to be related to the speaker incident.

The transit operator argued thousands of passengers travel through the SkyTrain system every day, and it would be unreasonable for them to police what every person carries.

Lopez agreed, the plastic bag breaking and speaker falling were not something the transit operator could have anticipated or prevented.

She dismissed Shabbir’s claim.

READ ALSO: Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

READ ALSO: 2 Pokemon card collectors to get refunds in B.C. online scam case

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtMetro VancouverSkyTrain

Previous story
Canadians hold their noses at gas prices as they hit the road, skies once again
Next story
Police believe missing Abbotsford girl, 15, is with American man, 47

Just Posted

The first big donation of the McHappy Day on Wednesday, May 11 at the Murrayville McDonald’s arrived with volunteer Lanette Salisbury, a Langley realtor who brought a $500 cheque from Homelife Benchmark Realty, then took charge of the prize wheel. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: It’s McHappy Day in Langley

Vancouver Giants have new life in their second-round playoff series with the Kamloops Blazers. The Giants held three different leads on Tuesday night, May 10, and held on to their third one in a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Kamloops Blazers. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants win dramatic 3-2 victory over Kamloops

Dr. Richard Sawatzky is a nursing professor at TWU who was recently acknowledge nationally for his research efforts. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
NURSING WEEK: Research excellence lauded

Fringe Percussion is an ensemble dedicated to contemporary music that bridges Western and non-Western repertories. They will perform at Langley Community Music School’s Rose Gellert Hall on Sunday, May 15. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s music school invites public for a musical afternoon