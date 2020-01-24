B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta

Victim is 30-year-old Greater Victoria man, say police

RCMP say a Saanich man has died in a shooting in a rural area northeast of Calgary.

Mounties say officers were called out on Thursday afternoon to investigate a complaint of a firearms injury in Rocky View County.

They found a man with a gunshot wound and were unable to save him, despite administering first aid.

The victim, whose name is not being released, is a 30-year-old from Saanich.

Police say the public is not believed to be at risk.

An autopsy is being done by the office of the chief medical examiner in Calgary.

READ ALSO: Saanich’s plastic bag ban won’t be affected by the Supreme Court ruling against Victoria

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1.6-magnitude earthquake rouses residents from their sleep near Agassiz
Next story
MISSING: Langley Mounties, family hunting for 24-year-old man

Just Posted

Township council to deliberate Aldergrove Town Centre plans

Janda Group’s redevelopment proposal will be voted on during Monday evening meeting

MISSING: Langley Mounties, family hunting for 24-year-old man

Local RCMP take over search for Morgan Kelcey, last seen mid-January in Langley

VIDEO: Silvertips edge Giants 2-1 Thursday in Langley

Vancouver falls just short, dropping hard-fought, one-goal decision to Everett at home

1.6-magnitude earthquake rouses residents from their sleep near Agassiz

The quake was detected 3 km east-northeast of Agassiz

Variety gala moves east to Langley

The second annual One Night in the Valley fundraiser moves to Glass House Estate Winery in April

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Brownie, a St. Bernard mix, found suffering from gunshot wound in B.C. Peace region

The dog was also found to be emaciated and suffering from a flea infestation

B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta

Victim is 30-year-old Greater Victoria man, say police

B.C. tribunal tosses human rights complaint over garlic, onion and latex balloon allergies

Lengthy dispute ends with rejection for Burnaby employee

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

New U.S. LNG terminal near northwestern B.C. town proposed

AlaskCAN International LNG wants terminal just over Canadian border, but using B.C gas

UPDATE: Ride-hailing launches in parts of Metro Vancouver

Uber and Lyft vow to expand as more drivers are hired

Most Read