The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A British Columbia man who is now in his late 70s has been found guilty of numerous counts of sexual assault.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A British Columbia man who is now in his late 70s has been found guilty of numerous counts of sexual assault.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. man guilty of sex assault after befriending victims at Metro Vancouver churches

Raymond Gaglardi offered therapy sessions to the victims after meeting their parents at the churches

A British Columbia man who is now in his late 70s has been found guilty of numerous counts of sexual assault.

Coquitlam resident Raymond Gaglardi appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Monday, and court records show he was convicted on 11 counts.

The charges related to historical sexual assaults of young men or teenage boys who attended several Coquitlam-area churches between 1993 and 2007.

RCMP said in 2020 that the offences happened at Gaglardi’s home, where he offered therapy sessions to the victims after meeting their parents at the Metro Vancouver churches.

An investigation began in 2019, and the first charges were laid the following year, when Gaglardi was 75 years old.

He is scheduled to return to court for a pre-sentence report on Dec. 8.

RELATED: VIDEO: How the Mormon church ‘help line’ hid child sex abuse

CrimeMetro Vancouversexual assault

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Judges says Greater Victoria School Board lacked authority to suspend trustees
Next story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel

Just Posted

Giants fall 4-1 to Silvertips on Everett Saturday night, in the Langley-based team’s second game of the regular season. Both G-Men goalies took a turn in the net, Matthew Hutchison and Brett Mirwald. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants set to battle Victoria Royals Friday

Langley RCMP were on scene with IHIT on Friday, March 26, 2022, near the Highway Hotel in Walnut Grove. Justin Bos was recently charged with second degree murder in the death of Cody Mostat. (Advance Times files)
Langley murder suspect’s criminal record included car theft, weapons charges

Suzanne Perreault is running for a second term as a Langley School Board trustee. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Perreault touts disaster work in second run for Langley School Board seat

Facebook, the world’s most popular social media site. For now. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Painful Truth: What happens after Facebook dies?

Pop-up banner image