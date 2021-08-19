Phillip Tallio was just 17 when he was convicted of murder in 1983 (file photo)

Phillip Tallio was just 17 when he was convicted of murder in 1983 (file photo)

B.C. man loses appeal in 1983 conviction for murder of toddler cousin

B.C. Court of Appeal rules on historic murder case

B.C.’s top court has dismissed the appeal of a Bella Coola First Nation man convicted for the killing of his toddler cousin in the 1980s.

Phillip Tallio was 17 when he was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 22-month-old cousin Delavina Mack, who court has heard had been sexually assaulted in a home in the northern community of Bella Coola.

Nine days into the trial, Tallio pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Tallio, now 54, has said in court that he wasn’t aware of the implications of the plea agreement his trial lawyer had him sign when he was a teenager.

In 2017, B.C.’s Court of Appeal agreed to hear his case. He was released on bail in 2020, after spending 37 years behind bars.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Crime

Previous story
UPDATE: Roll-over crash on Highway 1 in Langley cleared
Next story
Three men charged after victim shot in hand in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Patricia Hope House has opened in South Surrey. (Google image)
New addictions centre for women opens near Surrey/Langley border

Officers with the Langley RCMP and Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) were invited to Barnes Harley-Davidson in Langley for the seventh annual Strong & Free Show and Shine on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Lindsey Houghton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Gang squad, RCMP pleased to finally engage with community at Langley Show and Shine

Geographic distribution of COVID-19 by local health area from the week of Aug. 8 to 14, 2021. (BC CDC)
TODAY: Movie and a shot, all invited to COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at Langley Cineplex

A home at George Ferguson Way and Ware Street in Abbotsford resulted in a large police presence (above photo) on June 14, after reports of an apparent home invasion. That same home was the site of a shooting on Aug. 16 for which three men have now been charged. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Three men charged after victim shot in hand in Abbotsford