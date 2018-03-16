The female bear, pictured here in 2010, had previously been relocated by COs from an urban area near Powell River to a remote location. (Geoff Allan/BC COS Service)

B.C. man must donate $8,000 to conservation fund after killing grizzly bear

The man pleaded guilty to killing the bear with a bow and arrow in Powell River during closed season

A B.C. man was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to donate to a Victoria conservation fund after pleading guilty to killing a grizzly bear with a bow and arrow near Powell River.

Martin Chalupiak admitted this week in provincial court to killing the bear during a closed season in September 2016.

The female bear had previously been relocated by conservation officers from an urban area to a remote location in the region in 2010, the BC Conservation Service said in a statement Thursday.

In addition to probation, Chalupiak was fined $1 but also must donate $8,000 to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation by September. He was also ordered to complete a hunter training program.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senior spent nearly a week in Fraser Valley hospital hallway
Next story
Someone is putting up segregation signs in affluent B.C. neighbourhood

Just Posted

City’s bid for $6 million to improve Fraser Highway denied

Abbotsford had hoped to use money on improvements to Fraser Highway

VIDEO: Streeter – Do you feel safe in your school?

In the wake of the recent mass shooting in Florida, the Langley Advance posed this question at KPU.

VIDEO: For the love of dogs: senior ladies dedicated LAPS volunteers

Donna Linke and Pauline Markle has been walking dogs at Langley’s shelter for two-plus decades

Man convicted last month for drugs and guns found guilty of another 10 charges

Corey Perkins of Abbotsford concludes second trial in less than a month

Abbotsford hockey team denies responsibility for alleged $200,000 hotel damages

Hotel owner blames young players for ruptured water line

Scientists find microplastics in B.C. water samples, launch campaign

Ocean Wise kicks off #BePlasticWise, calling on British Columbians to reduce their plastic waste

Boots on the ground wildfire training for B.C. firefighters

Firefighters from around B.C. will be in Penticton at a simulated wildfire training exercise

BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Get ready to say aww it’s National Panda Day

It’s the best day ever, a time to celebrate adorable tuxedo-wearing fluff balls

B.C. man must donate $8,000 to conservation fund after killing grizzly bear

The man pleaded guilty to killing the bear with a bow and arrow in Powell River during closed season

Senior spent nearly a week in Fraser Valley hospital hallway

Congestion at Fraser Health continues to be a problem, despite long-term optimism from officials

Someone is putting up segregation signs in affluent B.C. neighbourhood

The signs have been posted on lawns near the redevelopment of local church site in Greater Victoria

5 to start your day

Abbotsford school district denies SOGI walkout claims, IIO BC probes Vancouver incident and more

Man sets himself on fire at B.C. restaurant, police watchdog investigating

Vancouver police say man brought gasoline can into McDonald’s, threatened to light himself on fire

Most Read