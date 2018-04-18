Dog reunited with B.C. man after being stolen from backyard

Pup was in a fenced-in backyard when he was taken and shoved into a truck by woman

A man is seeking info from anyone in Chilliwack who might have seen something. The yellow one was stolen Tuesday from his backyard. (Submitted)

Dean Doucette of Chilliwack was thrilled to get his dog back on Wednesday afternoon.

He’d been beside himself since his dog, Arlo, was stolen right out of his backyard Tuesday morning.

“It’s like he’s my second kid,” Doucette said. “I felt so helpless. He was probably so scared without me.”

Someone dropped the dog off at the Care Centre animal control on Wolfe Road saying it was a stray.

“It feels amazing to have him back,” Doucette said.

The yellow labrador/rottweiler cross is seven months old and had been kept in a fenced-in backyard.

Doucette said his mother had been napping when she heard someone knocking on the front door. He was out of town at the time at a training course.

A woman with brown hair in a ponytail was seen minutes later out front shoving the dog into the back seat of a white Dodge Ram 1500 with chrome wheels. She had wrapped the pup in a blanket she grabbed from Doucette’s front porch.

Doucette has had the dog since he was six weeks old, and had recently moved back to Chilliwack. The unfixed male pup has white shoulders and a white line on his head.

“He’s never away from my side,” Doucette said. “I only left him because I was on a course.”

The distraught dog owner contacted both RCMP and SPCA to make reports in case the dog was dumped.

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Naloxone prevented 26% of possible overdose deaths in B.C.: study
Next story
Const. John Davidson honoured posthumously for impaired-driving investigations

Just Posted

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Popular a cappella quartet on stage in Langley

A world-renowned foursome sing Thursday night at the Langley Community Music School.

Spotlight directed on ‘working man’s car’ at Sunday’s St. George’s Motoring Show

‘Britishautophiles’ will gather in front of Fort Langley Community Hall for 13th consecutive year

Past versus present as Spartans volleyball program takes the court

Trinity Western will represent Canada in Brazil this summer, begin preparation with match against alumni

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing to appear in court to see if he’s fit to stand trial

Hearing takes place Wednesday afternoon for Gabriel Klein, 23

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Canada’s oldest blood donor says it’s all gain, no pain after decades of giving

Great-grandmother and Coquitlam, B.C., resident has been donating blood since the late 1940s

Union says Trump bullying threatens hundreds of B.C. pulp mill jobs

Fear mounts that new U.S. anti-dumping duties could price Catalyst mills out of business

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

Trailer for shot-in-Surrey ‘Skyscraper’ features an airborne Dwayne Johnson

Action movie set for summer release in 3D

B.C. pizza shop broken into 4 times in 2 weeks

A Vernon business owner is beginning to feel targeted

Buses would pick up West Coast Express riders if job action

If CP Rail workers strike, TransLink will bus commuters to Skytrain

Advocate questions use of traps after raccoon gnaws paw off

Adult raccoon was rescued by Critter Care Wildlife Society after being found with trap stuck on paw

2 crew members fall into water during BC Ferries safety drill

One crew member is injured after rescue boat mechanism fails, causing it to fall from the ferry

Most Read