B.C. mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all long-term care, assisted living workers

All B.C. long-term care and assisted living workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 12, health officials announced on Thursday (Aug. 12).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued the order during a press conference at noon, noting that while B.C. had hoped to avoid mandating vaccinations but that new factors, like the more infectious Delta variant, had forced the province’s hand.

Henry said that until Oct. 12, unvaccinated workers will have to wear additional personal protective equipment and be tested frequently. The vaccination mandate will be a condition of employment anyone who works in long-term care and seniors assisted living. Those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons will be worked with on a one-on-one basis, Henry added. Volunteers and personal service providers will also need to be vaccinated but visitors do not have to be immunized, but will have to take additional measures before seeing their loved ones.

The requirement will apply to all such facilities, whether public, private or contracted. Henry said that while in many facilities 100 per cent of workers are vaccinated, in some the immunization rate is “lower than average,” and that the level of risk is not acceptable.

Discussions about mandatory vaccination for health care workers outside of long-term care and assisted living are ongoing, she said, and an announcement about immunization policies for post-secondary institutions is expected next week.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandate was needed because outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living are disruptive to both residents and staff.

He also cited the recent rise in cases – B.C. recorded 536 cases yesterday – but called the increase “qualitatively different” than prior waves. Dix said that while people outside of health care will not be required to get vaccinated, a lack of immunization may limit where they can go and what they can do.

Henry said that current cases are being driven “overwhelmingly” by unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals and not the 72 per cent of British Columbians ages 12 and up who have received both doses. The eight current outbreaks in long-term care facilities were started by unvaccinated individuals, she added.

