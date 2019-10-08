Vavenby man, Vern Boettger, went missing in October 2013. His 1997 Ford Ranger was discovered by a surveyor on an old skidder road on Sept. 5, not far from Graffunder Lakes. File photo

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

The vehicle belonging to Vavenby man, Vern Boettger, has been found six years after he went missing.

Sgt. Grant Simpson of the Clearwater RCMP said the 1997 Ford Ranger was discovered by a surveyor on an old skidder road on Sept. 5, not far from Graffunder Lakes, about 20 km from Vavenby.

“(We think) he was just out for one of his routine drives, got stuck and probably decided to walk out and unfortunately with his failing health, maybe it wasn’t the best option to take at that time,” said Simpson, adding there was still no sign of Boettger himself.

“There have been several searches since the discovery of the truck. We’d done a fairly large area around the truck with no success.”

Still no sign of missing senior

Boettger, who was 78-years-old at the time of his disappearance, was last seen on the afternoon of Oct. 6, 2013, driving his pickup.

It looks like he was driving over an old culvert, Simpson said, which gave way under the weight of the truck, causing Boettger to get stuck.

The area where the truck was found was described as rough and overgrown.

Simpson added there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected.


