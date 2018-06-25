B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

By Matthew Abrey

Three men charged in the 2017 killing of a 20-year-old Alberta man briefly appeared in a Kelowna courtroom via video to schedule an arraignment hearing.

Ryan Watt, 26, of Vancouver, Joshua Fleurant, 20, of Prince George, and Jared Jorgenson, 27, of Dawson Creek have all been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Michael Bonin’s death and an arraignment hearing has been scheduled for July 9.

RELATED: Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder appear in Kelowna court

Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope at approximately 7:30 a.m. on April 20, 2017.

“All the parties involved knew each other to varying degrees,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang said at a news conference in January.

Bonin’s criminal history includes an assault conviction and Fleurant and Bonin were both charged in relation to the same car theft.

RELATED: Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder knew him

Police believe the attack was not random but Jang declined to share any details as the case is now before the courts.

Bonin was identified as being from Rycroft, Alta. and was remembered by family as a “loving, helpful and loyal young man who had lots to live for.”

During their brief court appearance, legal counsel for one of the accused pointed out that it’s been five months that their client has been detained and it’s prefered that the court process move along swiftly.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. police dog sniffs out 23 kilograms of pot at YVR

Just Posted

VIDEO: Horse owned by Langley breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

Three Langley-based G-Men signed to NHL

A trio of Vancouver Giants were drafted to the ‘big league’ on the weekend.

Video: First West breaks ground on new regional office building in Langley

The new facility will house 320 employees who are currently working in a space designed for 170

VIDEO: Rich Coleman won’t rule out running for Surrey mayor

Langley MLA has not made a decision but promises to give the proposal “fair consideration”

Competitive Langley gymnasts lauded for their commitment to the sport

An awards ceremony commended local athletes who showed improvement, dedication, and athletic growth.

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Several racist remarks hurled at Zach Running Coyote by unidentified individual

B.C. police dog sniffs out 23 kilograms of pot at YVR

40-year-old Ontario man has been arrested

B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

B.C. couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Winning $1 million ticket purchased in Armstrong, B.C.

TransLink rolls out night bus ‘hub’ aimed at making Granville strip safer

Move comes after an nightclub employee was killed in Downtown Vancouver

Imperial Tobacco ‘shocked’ by Health Canada’s proposed package regulations

Company says there are ‘a number of provisions that are basically impossible’

Most Read