British Columbia midwives and the province have ratified a new three-year agreement with the overwhelming support of the health-care workers.The Midwives Association of British Columbia logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

British Columbia midwives and the province have ratified a new three-year agreement with the overwhelming support of the health-care workers.The Midwives Association of British Columbia logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

B.C. midwives and province deliver new 3-year deal, increasing wages

The agreement is effective retroactively from April 2022 until March 2025

British Columbia midwives and the province have ratified a new three-year, wage-increasing agreement with the overwhelming support of health-care workers.

The new deal includes a series of fee increases and measures that the province says will provide more supports for Indigenous midwifery.

A vote among members of the Midwives Association of British Columbia on July 31 garnered 99 per cent support for the agreement, with 89 per cent of eligible association members taking part in the ballot.

The agreement is effective retroactively from April 2022 until March 2025.

Fees increase by 3.24 per cent, 6.75 per cent, and two per cent over the course of the deal.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the agreement “will be transformative in helping grow the profession.”

Lehe Spiegelman, co-chair of the midwives association, says in a news release that the deal will allow midwives to focus on maternity care in B.C., which she says has the highest rate of midwifery-involved births in the country.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: B.C. port workers ratify deal, ends months-long labour dispute

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentProvincial Government

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley police find person of interest in neighbour’s back yard
Next story
Man found dead on ‘challenging’ Whistler mountain biking trail

Just Posted

A competitor in shot put at the Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships in Langley on Friday, Aug. 11. The games continued through until Sunday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Masters athletes compete in national track and field championships in Langley

Bandits’ Alex Campbell Alex Campbell had 18 points, which included five 3-pointers Friday, Aug. 11 at Langley Events Centre against Calgary Surge. Calgary won the western final 77-75. (Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Calgary Surge win western final against Vancouver Bandits

Canadian rider Katie Kruger beat out Langley’s own LJ Tidball Thursday, in the CSI3* tbird 1.40m Challenge. (tbird/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley hosts some of worlds best riders this month

Langley RCMP officers. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley police find person of interest in neighbour’s back yard