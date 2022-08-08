FILE - Pieces of lithium sparkle in an ore sample in Prague, Czech Republic. A lithium mining company in B.C. known as Bearing Lithium Corp. was fined $35,000 by the B.C. Securities Commission for misleading advertising. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

FILE - Pieces of lithium sparkle in an ore sample in Prague, Czech Republic. A lithium mining company in B.C. known as Bearing Lithium Corp. was fined $35,000 by the B.C. Securities Commission for misleading advertising. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

B.C. mining company fined $35K over ads masquerading as journalism

Bearing Lithium Corp. pushed the content through influencers, social media and websites

A B.C. lithium mining company has been fined $35,000 for misleading advertising.

In 2017, Bearing Lithium Corp. and then-CEO Jeremy Arthur William Poirier released an advertisement on news wires and websites that purposefully neglected to note it was promoted content.

“The advertorial was written in the style of a news article designed to look and read like objective journalistic content. However, none of the disseminations disclosed that the advertorial was issued on behalf of Bearing,” reads a July 22 settlement agreement between the company and the B.C. Securities Commission.

The company further paid to have 19 social media influencers promote its content on Twitter, LinkedIn, investFeed, iHub and Facebook. Again, it appeared as news rather than an advertisement.

Under the Securities Act, anyone engaged in investor relations activities must clearly and conspicuously disclose when they issue promotional materials. Bearing Lithium Corp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

In the settlement agreement, it and Poirier admit to contravening the Act and agree to pay $25,000 and $10,000, respectively.

READ ALSO: B.C. wildfires: 8 fires of note burning in province’s south

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiaminingsocial media

Previous story
Pedestrian, 78, hit by SUV in Langley

Just Posted

Police interviewed witnesses after a 78-year-old pedestrian was hit at the intersection of 88th Avenue and 201st Street in Langley Monday morning, Aug. 8 at 7:10 a.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Pedestrian, 78, hit by SUV in Langley

Cyclists (from left) Richard Blaschek, Mike Woodard and Timo Itkonen set off this month to complete the Cycling 4 Water journey that started last year to raise awareness and money for water wells in Africa. (Submitted photo)
Trio to cycle to the Arctic Ocean to fund wells in Africa

Kwantlen First Nation Chief Marilyn Gabriel was among the politicians at Friday’s announcement of $777,000 in federal funding for green energy systems for the Salishan Place by the River building, now under construction. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Ottawa pays for green heating systems at new Fort Langley museum

It took almost three years, but the Mann family’s 1971 Mercedes is running and will be at Langley Good Times Cruise-In on Sept. 10. Harnek Mann, who spent the past few years rebuilding the engine in the otherwise original collector car, was the first to register for this year’s charity show. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Father and son debut car at Langley Good Times Cruise-In