A child was killed by a falling tree at Okanagan Lake Park campground, north of Summerland on Saturday, July 29. (BC Parks)

A child was killed by a falling tree at Okanagan Lake Park campground, north of Summerland on Saturday, July 29. (BC Parks)

B.C. minister offers condolences after child dies at Okanagan campground

A falling tree struck a child at the the B.C. Park on Saturday

The Minister of Environment has offered his condolences after a child was killed by a falling tree at Okanagan Lake Park campground, north of Summerland on Saturday, July 29.

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened by a tragic incident involving a child at a BC Parks campground over the weekend. On Saturday, a child was injured by a falling tree at Okanagan Lake Park and has since succumbed to their injuries.

“On behalf of the ministry and all BC Parks staff, I send my deepest condolences to the child’s family and friends. Our hearts are with you at this difficult time.”

The child was struck by a falling tree and taken to hospital. They died a short time later in hospital.

The age of the victim was not released and BC Parks hasn’t said what might have caused the tree to come down.

READ MORE: Youngster dies after tree falls at provincial campsite

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC ParksOkanaganSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New Canadian cigarette warning labels come into effect this week
Next story
Okanagan wildfire swells to over 1,400 hectares as homes remain under threat

Just Posted

Alicia Kafka and her daughter are mourning the loss of their beloved cat and the destruction of all their belongings in the fire that destroyed the Aldergrove house that was their home on July 23. (GoFundMe/Langley Advance Times file)
VIDEO: Single mom and daughter lost everything in Aldergrove house fire

A Langley nurse has agreed to be de-registered for having an ‘emotionally intimate relationship with a vulnerable client’ according to the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM). (Stock photo by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography under Unsplash agreement)
Langley nurse de-registered for relationship with client

Kelly Glen Isbister is a convicted child molester now facing new charges of possession of child pornography. (Langley Advance Times files)
Child porn trial begins for Aldergrove man

More than 60 kids from as far away as Vancouver Island and Washington State came to Langley to be taught rugby, Maori-style on July 18. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Rugby, Maori-style comes to Langley