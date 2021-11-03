A Washington State Department of Agriculture worker holds two of the dozens of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a tree in Blaine, Wash., on October 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson

A Washington State Department of Agriculture worker holds two of the dozens of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a tree in Blaine, Wash., on October 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson

B.C. murder hornet remains believed connected with recent Washington infestation

Expert: good chance specimen related to previous find, meaning reduced cause for concern

The remains of a giant hornet have been found in British Columbia, but the province’s bee expert doubts there is any cause for alarm.

Paul van Westendorp says the Asian giant hornet, sometimes known as a “murder hornet,” was found recently on the B.C. side of the border with Washington state, not far from the area in Whatcom County where four giant hornets’ nests were recently located and destroyed.

Van Westendorp says the hornet found in B.C. was roughly 2.3 centimetres, less than half the size of a large mating queen, and it likely originated from one of the destroyed U.S. nests.

The remains of what van Westendorp says was a “severely degraded specimen” has been sent to Ottawa for DNA extraction, which he expects will confirm the hornet is from one of the U.S. nests, which are all interrelated.

He says there will be much more concern If DNA shows the hornet is unrelated to the American nests, because it would increase the chance that the invasive pests are breeding and spreading.

Giant hornets, originally from Asia, are the world’s largest hornets and a small group of them can kill an entire honeybee hive in a matter of hours.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: After another ‘Murder Hornet’ nest in Whatcom County gets eradicated, are there more?

Murder HornetsWildlife

Previous story
Neighbours save badly burned 5-year-old from B.C. Halloween house fire

Just Posted

Communication crews at Naval Radio Station Aldergrove in 1966. Charlie Stodeur, LS John Gee, LS Jim Walton (in background) Howie Oga and John Oros. (Alder Grove Heritage Society)
Aldergrove naval radio station still helps ships, aircraft communicate

Brookswood’s Devon Goodrick has not been seen or heard from since the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 25. A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, Oct. 7 at Douglas Park in Langley City. (file)
No updates on missing persons from Langley, families express ‘heartbreak’ on social media

Kodiaks netminder Mark Paton stopped 30 of 34 shots Oct. 13 during a home game that saw the team down Port Moody Panthers 6-4. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove Kodiaks wrap up October with a win

Tyler Seib and Calum Farquhar from All in One Productions are filming Wheels of Time in Fort Langley, a short film about the village’s history and that of the CNR train station. The production features the works of local actors and historians. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Reflections on the rails