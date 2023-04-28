B.C. Nurses’ Union President Aman Grewal speaks as B.C. Premier David Eby, back right, listens during an announcement at Langara College in Vancouver, on January 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Nurses’ Union President Aman Grewal speaks as B.C. Premier David Eby, back right, listens during an announcement at Langara College in Vancouver, on January 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. nurses ratify new three-year collective agreement

BCNU says 61 per cent of its members voted in favour of the new deal

Nurses in British Columbia have ratified a new three-year collective agreement covering about 51,000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in the province.

The new deal includes wage increases and comes alongside a government promise to make B.C. the first Canadian province to adopt a nurse-to-patient ratio to improve workload standards in public health.

The BC Nurses’ Union says 61 per cent of its members voted in favour of the new deal, which also includes improvements in job flexibility and access to leaves, and investments in workplace health and safety.

Union president Aman Grewal says the agreement recognizes nurses’ dedication and sacrifice and includes significant investments to recruit more into the profession.

Premier David Eby says the agreement is part of the government’s commitment to continue supporting nurses and strengthening the provincial health-care system.

The government says it will spend $750 million on the new staffing model, which will allow nurses to spend more time with the people they care for and provide better services.

READ MORE: B.C. nurses reach tentative labour agreement with provincial government

READ MORE: B.C. set to introduce nurse-to-patient ratios, a first in Canada

BC legislatureHealthnurse

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SASSY Awards honor Langley’s outstanding youth

Just Posted

Community Service Award 2022 winner Evan Dyce and the presenter, Marilyn Morgan of JD Farms. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SASSY Awards honor Langley’s outstanding youth

Members of the Langley City masonic temple executive posed for a picture on Saturday, April 22 for the 100th anniversary of the lodge. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley Freemasons celebrate 100th anniversary

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files) (File photo)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: May on its way, Langley

Brendon Hurst Hurst has been named to Canada’s national para hockey development team for a three-game series against the United States, April 27 to 30 at the Aréna Howie-Morenz in Montreal. (file)
SPORTS BRIEFS: Hurst makes Team Canada, Chen wins in Langley, McGlynn ties record