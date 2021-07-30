Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., seen on June 30, 2021. (@guyatsfu/Twitter)

B.C. offers $1,200 to wildfire evacuees out more than 10 days

Red Cross program distributes aid for Lytton residents, others

The B.C. government is providing a one-time payment of $1,200 to people who have been out of their homes on a wildfire evacuation order for 10 days or more, distributed through the Red Cross.

Evacuated B.C. residents must register with the Red Cross online at redcross.ca or by calling 1 800 863-6582, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Pacific time). The payments will be sent by e-transfer.

“These funds will provide much-needed support for hundreds of families who have been displaced from their homes and communities,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said. “We’re working with the Red Cross to get this funding into the hands of people as quickly as possible to alleviate the impacts of prolonged evacuations.”

The program will pay $2,000 for households in the Lytton area, including the Village of Lytton and the Lytton First Nation, and remains open until Aug. 31, 2021 for those impacted by Lytton fire.

For those under evacuation orders for more than 10 consecutive days, applications will be accepted until 30 days after the evacuation order is lifted.

