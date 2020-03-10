A camera operator wears a protective mask as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry responds to questions while B.C. Premier John Horgan, back right, listens during a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

There have been seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing the total number of people infected by the novel coronavirus to 39.

Five of the new cases are people who reside in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news conference Tuesday.

That includes two people who work at the Lynn Valley Care Centre where one man died this week and at least four others from the centre have been confirmed to have the virus. The first person to be diagnosed with the virus, also a health care worker, is now in hospital.

Other cases include a woman in her 60s who travelled to Egypt, a man in his 40s who recently returned from Germany and a man in his 90s who was aboard the Grand Princess cruise.

READ MORE: Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

Two men in the Fraser Valley health region, one in their 90s and the other in their 40s, have also contracted the virus through community transmission. The older man is in isolation at a local hospital while the other is in self-isolation at his home, Henry said.

Both of those cases are under investigation to pinpoint how they contracted the virus.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland
Next story
Liquefied petroleum gas was aboard recently derailed train in northern B.C.: TSB

Just Posted

VIDEO: How a Langley soccer player overcame serious injury to play for the University of Michigan

Joel Harrison calls his recovery a ‘a complete team effort’

‘Know-it-all’ laid tiles wrong during Blair Pool renovation

A worker who sued his former employer caused errors, according to his bosses

Township plans to capture value from SkyTrain land boom

With land prices expected to rise, the Township wants to put money into local amenities

Paint spill in Aldergrove prompts clean up response by Langley Township crews

Paint pails were found at the scene

Retail cannabis on track for approval in Langley Township

Up to eight stores could open if council gives final approval

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

Clayton Robinson trying to get junior B team for Chilliwack

Robinson believes his new team will be approved by the Pacific Junior Hockey League next week.

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

Chilliwack physiotherapist facing yet more sexual assault charges

Six charges so far as Mounties think there may be more victims

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

B.C. man arrested, Mountie hurt after string of vehicle thefts ends in police chase

Two police cars rammed as officers pursued suspect

Most Read