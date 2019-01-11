Supporters showed up at the courthouse in Port Alberni for the schedule appearance of a woman and her partner charged with assault causing bodily harm and unlawful confinement on Jan. 11, 2019. (Susie Quinn/Alberni Valley News)

B.C. parents, charged in capture of child-luring suspect, appear in court

Port Alberni couple pleaded not guilty to allegedly capturing man who planned to assault their child

A small group of supporters gathered outside the courthouse in Port Alberni Friday morning, as three people were set to appear on charges related to the capture of a man who was allegedly going to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

The girl’s mother, stepfather and a family friend are accused of assault causing bodily harm and unlawful confinement.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island parents charged for capture of child luring suspect

The mother and stepfather pleaded not guilty last week. Alberni Valley News is not publishing their names to protect the identity of the girl.

Maureen Kelly came out to hold a sign in protest of the charges, even though she doesn’t know the people involved.

“Maybe it wasn’t right what they did, but they were left with little choice,” Kelly said. “What else do you do when the system seems to fail you?”

Last April, RCMP were called to a disturbance in the 3600-block of Bruce Street, where they discovered a 28-year-old man injured and secured with zap-straps.

The man, who is the subject of an ongoing child-luring investigation, allegedly came to the home to meet and have sex with a 13-year-old girl , according to the girl’s mother.

The mother, stepfather and their friend were arrested in October.

RCMP have said the man who was forcibly confined has not been charged, and that the incident is “still under investigation.”

More to come.

Double stabbing in Chilliwack leaves two injured
B.C. telescope provides new insights beyond our galaxy

