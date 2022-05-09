B.C. pilot involved in Ontario plane crash reported for improper registration: instructor

Small aircraft crashed near Sioux Lookout, Ont. last month, killing 2 wanted men, 2 others

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a news conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. A British Columbia flight instructor alleges the pilot of a plane that crashed in northern Ontario with two wanted men on board had been advertising flight tours on a plane that wasn’t registered for commercial use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a news conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. A British Columbia flight instructor alleges the pilot of a plane that crashed in northern Ontario with two wanted men on board had been advertising flight tours on a plane that wasn’t registered for commercial use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A British Columbia flight instructor alleges the pilot of a plane that crashed in northern Ontario with two wanted men on board had been advertising flight tours on a plane that wasn’t registered for commercial use.

Azam Azami, a flight instructor based in Chilliwack, B.C., says he flagged an online ad posted by Abhi Handa in a report to Transport Canada in December, more than four months before the same plane in the ad went down.

Azami says he noticed the image of a plane posted on Facebook Marketplace was not typically used for commercial purposes and when he searched it in a public database, he found it was only privately licensed.

Handa has been identified by Ontario Provincial Police as the man flying a small aircraft that crashed near Sioux Lookout, Ont. last month, killing all four aboard.

Police have identified the other passengers as Gene Lahrkamp, who was wanted in Thailand for murder, Duncan Bailey and Hankun Hong.

Bailey has the same full name and age as a man who breached his bail conditions in B.C., where he had been charged in a separate murder plot.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Suspects in separate murder, attempted murder cases died in same plane crash

Plane crash

Previous story
Coastal GasLink receives second fine for erosion control violations
Next story
Northern B.C. school district to no longer acknowledge Mother’s Day and Father’s Day

Just Posted

More than 750 students took part in one of Trinity Western University’s largest-ever graduating classes on Saturday April 30. (Wendy Lees/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Trinity Western University graduates 750

Aldergrove’s Cassidy Buchanan was named to the All-Star AAA seniors girls basketball provincial championships. She will be playing for Trinity Western University in Langley. (Hana Kim HK2K/Special to Langley Advance Times)
An Aldergrove basketball star signs with Trinity Western University

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government will give $1.3 billion for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion project to get it from King George Station to Langley. (File photo: Kedo Zake)
Public input begins May 9 on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project

Eva Gupta and dad Vikas, from Willoughby, picked out a button design for her mom in Douglas Park on Saturday, May 7 as Langley City’s celebration of B.C. Youth Week wrapped up with an outdoor festival. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Festival at Douglas Park wraps up B.C. Youth Week