B.C. police chief to speak to Liberal candidate after second ad appears featuring photo of officer

Jati Sidhu had said an ad with the same photo posted last Friday was ‘not appropriate’

Just days after Liberal candidate Jati Sidhu described a Facebook ad showing him next to an Abbotsford Police officer as “not acceptable,” his campaign is running an advertisement with the identical image.

On Friday, Sidhu said the ad was created by a Montreal company and drew from a selection of thousands of images. He said the advertisement was removed from the web within half an hour.

“They decided to pick that and do it,” said Sidhu – the incumbent for the sprawling Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding that stretches from north Abbotsford to Cache Creek. “No. That’s not right and I’ll never expect any people in uniform to endorse one candidate.”

RELATED: Local Liberal candidate says ad showing him with Abbotsford police officer was ‘not acceptable’

The Abbotsford Police issued a brief statement at the time re-iterating that they are non-partisan.

On Sunday, however, ads with the same imagery began populating Facebook feeds of constituents. The photo in question shows Sidhu standing next to an Abbotsford Police officer. Directly under the officer are the words “Yes! I’m voting for Jati.” A box nearby gives supporters the opportunity to “commit to vote.”

Abbotsford Police chief Mike Serr has been “directly in contact” with Sidhu regarding the ad, according to an APD spokesperson.

The News has asked Sidhu for comment.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Poll suggests Canadian trust in science falling, scientists thought ‘elitist’
Next story
200 Hotel Georgia hospitality workers join ‘open-ended strike’

Just Posted

Langley Arts Calendar: Sept. 20, 2019 edition

Submit information on Langley events through the website under the Community page

Langley fly larvae processing plant hit by fire

A mechanical fire was quickly doused by firefighters Saturday

PHOTOS: Former Canucks goalie showcases original paintings in Langley

Sales of artwork at the West Fine Art Show benefit the Langley Hospice

Championship finals taking shape at World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in Langley

Returning champion Canada continues to dominate

Langley’s Colyn records another shutout as TWU downs Saskatchewan

A win on the road for men’s soccer team

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

Super 30 story inspiring thousands in India

Mathematics teacher Anand Kumar, Dr. Biju Mathew, spoke in Maple Ridge

‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson in Williams Lake fire

Investigators on scene to determine cause of fire that destroyed at least two businesses

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Judge rules cops did not coerce statement from B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

GRAPHIC: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

City crews have been contacted and are on the way to pick up the dead feline.

Firefighters may be needed for paramedic apartment access, experts say

Better coordination recommended in urban B.C. 9-1-1 calls

B.C. police chief to speak to Liberal candidate after second ad appears featuring photo of officer

Jati Sidhu had said an ad with the same photo posted last Friday was ‘not appropriate’

Stolen iPhone leads Abbotsford Police to 260 marijuana plants

Search warrant at west Abbotsford home leads to seizure of plants

Most Read