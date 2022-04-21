B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks after chairing a meeting of premiers across Canada, Feb. 4, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks after chairing a meeting of premiers across Canada, Feb. 4, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. premier calls being banned from Russia ‘a badge of honour’

Province joined boycott of Russian goods, welcomes refugees

Visiting Russia “is no longer on my bucket list” and being listed among those banned by the government of Vladimir Putin is an honour, B.C. Premier John Horgan said Thursday.

Western sanctions aimed at the Putin regime since its invasion of Ukraine have targeted individuals, and the Russian government has responded in kind. Horgan was among more than 60 people named by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the latest round of sanctions Thursday.

“I consider that a badge of honour, not for myself but for British Columbia,” Horgan told reporters at the legislature April 21. “The fact that we were able to catch the attention of a brutal dictator in the middle of an illegal invasion of a neighbour tells me that British Columbians stood up immediately and said we’re going to boycott Russian products, we’re going to stand up and open our hearts and our homes to the Ukrainian people.

“If the Russians don’t want me to visit, I had no plans to go. But I guess I’ll scratch that off my list of things to do. No longer on the bucket list, if it ever was.”

RELATED: Fundraiser for Ukrainian pastor after arson fire at home

RELATED: Horgan urges patience as Ukraine refugees head for B.C.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Federal Justice minister tours B.C. residential school site with First Nations leaders
Next story
Chilliwack man gets 10 years for attempted murder at Langley hotel

Just Posted

A Chilliwack man has been sentenced for the shooting of two people outside a Langley hotel in November of 2020. Suspects jumped out of a burning van and left it to crash. (Langley Advance Times file)
Chilliwack man gets 10 years for attempted murder at Langley hotel

Katelyn Schroeder won gold and set a new Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) record at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Katelyn Schroeder takes gold at Canadian Swimming Trials

Langley School District’s board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley school budget boasts roofing, disability access, vehicle chargers

Langley City has imposed a moratorium on development south of 50th Avenue as a result of reaction to a proposed rowhouse development on 208th St. and 45A Avenue in the Uplands neighbourhood, an area of detached single family houses. (Langley City file)
VIDEO: Langley City approves moratorium on development south of 50th Ave.