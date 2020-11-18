B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters from B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters from B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions

John Horgan says non-essential travel banned in province

B.C. is likely to extend its non-essential travel restriction that expires this week, and Premier John Horgan says he wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speak to the need to do the same for interprovincial travel in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horgan told reporters in Victoria Nov. 18 he isn’t calling for the federal government to impose on provincial emergency plans, but for Ottawa to add its voice to B.C.’s recommendation to keep travel to essential only as Canada struggles with rising coronavirus infections.

“The people of Quebec and Ontario and Manitoba need to know that they should stay in Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba until we get to a place where we can start distributing a vaccine across the country,” Horgan said. “This is not the time to go storm watching on the west coast of Vancouver Island. This is not the time to plan a large gathering over the holidays.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry raised the issue of interprovincial travel this week as she expanded her travel restriction advice from Metro Vancouver to the entire province. Horgan emphasized Henry’s point that social gatherings in private homes have been traced to much of the steep increase in infections in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, with spill-over effects to other regions as people move around.

The regional orders are due to expire Nov. 19 and Horgan indicated they are likely to be extended so they can “take hold,” as daily cases and hospitalizations in the Lower Mainland have continued to rise. A new daily record of 717 cases was reported Tuesday, with 11 deaths related to COVID-19.

Horgan said he will leave it to Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix to speak to B.C.’s orders and advisories at their scheduled update on Thursday, but he does not personally favour additional orders restricting travel between regions or imposing quarantine rules within B.C.

“My view is that a quarantine on Vancouver Island may not be the best way to go,” Horgan said, responding to a suggestion by Island Health’s Dr. Richard Stanwick.

RELATED: Half of Vancouver Island’s recent cases linked to travel

RELATED: Tourism industry pushes back on latest travel restriction

The problem with restrictive travel orders for regions or provinces is that essential travel has to continue to keep vital services going, Horgan said.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New privacy bill promises greater control for consumers, stiff fines for companies
Next story
Langley RCMP say garage door break-ins are on the rise

Just Posted

Frontline workers, including health care workers, law enforcement, firefighters, restaurant workers, grocery store workers and bus drivers can drop by and get a free six pack from Langley’s Dead Frog Brewery on Saturday, Nov. 21. (photo courtesy Dead Frog Brewery)
Langley’s Dead Frog brewery offers free six-packs to people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Things are rough right now, and we think it’s more important than ever to say thank you’

Langley RCMP. (Black Press Media files)
Langley RCMP say garage door break-ins are on the rise

People are cautioned to remove openers from vehicles and keep doors locked whenever possible

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo by Tom Zytaruk)
Accused in Langley child-murder trial collapses in court

There are concerns KerryAnn Lewis may not be fit to stand trial

The Fraser Valley Bandits have re-signed head coach and general manager Kyle Julius for the 2021 CEBL season. (Fraser Valley Bandits photo)
Fraser Valley Bandits re-sign head coach and general manager Kyle Julius

Abbotsford-based professional basketball club inks Julius to a deal for 2021 CEBL season

Langley Township firefighters were called to the scene of a residential blaze on 200 Street near 20 Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday morning April 26, 2020 (Langley Advance Times file)
More Langley Township firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Ten have now tested positive, 24 are in self-isolation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

Dane Stanway. (IHIT)
‘I want my son back’: B.C. mother pleads for information on man missing since 2016

Dane Stanway has been missing since spring 2016

More than a dozen people have been arrested after police shut down an $18-million “dial-a-dope” operation in Delta and Richmond. (Delta Police Department photo)
Police shut down $18-million drug operation in Delta, Richmond

Evidence seized indicates links to organized crime, specifically the Hells Angels and the UN gang

Most Read