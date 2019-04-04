LNG Canada CEO Andy Calitz listens to Premier John Horgan speak at announcement of the $40 billion project in Vancouver, Oct. 2, 2018. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

The British Columbia government has secured the last steps of the fiscal framework for liquefied natural gas projects in the province.

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday, and Premier John Horgan says that will secure the largest private-sector investment in Canadian history.

READ MORE: Chevron seeks NEB licence that could nearly double production at Kitimat LNG

The joint venture, which includes Petronas, Shell Canada Energy and PetroChina Canada Ltd., announced last year that LNG Canada’s $40-billion project on B.C.’s northern coast would proceed.

Changes to the Income Tax Act allow for the implementation of the tax credit for LNG development in the province.

Horgan says the government set four stringent conditions for liquefied natural gas production in B.C., including a fair return for natural resources, jobs for residents and partnerships with First Nations.

The premier says the LNG Canada project meets those conditions and is expected to generate $23 billion in government revenues.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cyclist’s injuries prompt police watchdog to send Vancouver case to Crown
Next story
Canada to suspend licences for Biocell breast implants due to rare cancer risk

Just Posted

Admission fees to Aldergrove’s water park could increase by half

Fees for swimming pool will only increase by three per cent starting in September

Senior Langley Township staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say Surrey “creep catcher”

Bob Andrews is on leave from his position with the Township

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Submit your photos to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Former Langley mayor pushes plan for hydrogen trains on interurban line

Group pitching 99-kilometre, 90-minute route with 12 stops that they say would serve 1.2M people

‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Straschnitzki, paralyzed from the waist down, was one of 13 players injured

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts Shuswap opposition

Chase area residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

B.C. man who fought sexual exploitation convicted of sexually assaulting woman

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault during Saanich break in

What would you change about the Granville Bridge?

City of Vancouver wants public feedback on new design

Most Read