Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth speaks to media during a press conference in the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. British Columbia’s public safety minister has condemned a blockade set up along a a forestry road used by workers at a Coastal GasLink pipeline construction site.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth speaks to media during a press conference in the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. British Columbia’s public safety minister has condemned a blockade set up along a a forestry road used by workers at a Coastal GasLink pipeline construction site.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. public safety minister condemns blockade at Coastal GasLink pipeline site

Province calling for de-escalation of ‘confrontation’ and the peaceful removal of Gidimt’en blockade

British Columbia’s public safety minister has condemned a blockade set up along a forestry road used by construction workers for the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline.

Mike Farnworth says in a statement the province is calling for the de-escalation of the “confrontation” and the peaceful removal of the blockade set up Sunday by members of the Gidimt’en clan, one of five in the broader Wet’suwet’en Nation.

Farnworth says the blockade puts emergency access at risk for more than 500 workers, and threatens “good faith commitments made between the Office of the Wet’suwet’en and the Province of B.C. to develop a new relationship based on respect.”

A statement posted Sunday by members of the Gidimt’en clan gave Coastal GasLink workers eight hours to leave the area west of Prince George before the service road was closed, a move Farnworth says violates a B.C. court injunction.

The minister says the 670-kilometre pipeline project is nearly halfway complete and has all the provincial permits necessary for the work currently underway, as well as agreements with all 20 elected chiefs and councils for First Nations along the route.

Gidimt’en spokesperson Sleydo’, whose English name is Molly Wickham, says their hereditary chiefs have never ceded or surrendered the territory, and their opposition to the pipeline project sparked nationwide protests that stopped railways last year.

A memorandum of understanding signed since then between the federal and provincial governments and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs had eased tensions, but Sunday’s statement from the Gidimt’en clan says an “eviction notice” served to Coastal GasLink by the chiefs in January 2020 is now being enforced again.

The company is concerned for the safety of its workers “due to three new illegal blockades on the Morice River public forest service road blocking all exits and access to two lodges housing more than 500 of our workers, including Wet’suwet’en members,” Coastal GasLink said in a statement on Monday.

“We have made the RCMP aware of our concern about the safety of our workers due to these unlawful actions, the latest in a series of illegal opposition activity.”

The natural gas pipeline project is more than half finished with almost all of the route cleared and 200 kilometres of pipeline installed so far, the company said.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. First Nation evicts Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en territory

Coastal GasLink

Previous story
VIDEO: Barge on the loose in choppy waters runs aground near Vancouver walkway
Next story
Abbotsford restaurant offering free meals to those impacted by flooding

Just Posted

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)
Lower Mainland woman dead in Hwy. 99 landslide near Lillooet; search for others ongoing

Langley City’s Lore Wollf enjoys the fall view as seen from the grandstand at McLeod Athletic Park. He took this picture of the track and beyond while running stairs at the park located at 56th Avenue and 216th Street. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: View of track from on high

A car ended up submerged at the Fernridge mobile home park on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The driver was helped to safety by Langley Township fire crews. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Driver rescued from submerged car in South Langley

In 2020, the Christmas in Williams Park light display in Langley was limited to six days due to COVID-19. This year, it will run for three weeks, but will still be a drive-through event. (Barbara Sharp/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Christmas in Williams Park lights display will be a drive-through event again