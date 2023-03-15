B.C. puts $479M into TransLink to keep fares low, avoid service cuts: Premier Eby

Eby announed the funding Wednesday afternoon as TransLink deals with urgent financial needs

The provincial government is piling nearly $500 million into the system that runs buses and SkyTrain across 21 municipalities in the Lower Mainland.

Premier David Eby said $479 million in provincial money will help TransLink, Metro Vancouver’s regional transportation authority, keep fares stable and avoid service cuts.

“Failing to act now would lead to higher fares, fewer buses on the road, and reduced service across the board. We won’t let that happen,” Eby said.

The announcement comes as TransLink grapples with urgent financial needs. While ridership levels reached 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in December 2022, TransLink is not generating enough revenue.

At the same time, TransLink has to service a growing population while managing several major expansion projects.

A 1o-year-plan estimated to cost $20 billion and was approved last summer foresees the expansion of bus service by 50 per cent, new rapid services to the University of B.C. and the building a gondola to Simon Fraser University.

But experts have said that the current funding formula won’t allow TransLink to both manage the current system and expand it. On March 14, TransLink formally asked the federal government for $250 million in emergency funding and Wednesday’s announcement further underscores the financial situation facing TransLink, whose 2023 budget projects at debt of $4.1 billion.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, who chairs TransLink’s Mayors’ Council, welcomed the funding because it paves the way for governments to work together over the next year to begin expanding the transit system to keep pace with record-setting population growth, improve affordability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said the provincial funding provides certainty to nearly 400,000 people who depend on the system every day.

“This significant funding package will allow us to maintain our transit service levels for the immediate future,” Quinn said. “We will continue our important work to secure new sources of long-term revenue and investment for much-needed expansion projects outlined in the mayors’ council’s 10-year priorities.”

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said the province will continue discussions with the federal government on a potential funding partnership for the 1o-year-plan.

“However, given TransLink’s significant and immediate needs, the (province) is taking action with this funding stabilization to address TransLink’s short-term operating funding needs, preventing layoffs and maintaining transit services that will create jobs and reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, which benefits residents and visitors to Metro Vancouver,” he said.

More to come…

