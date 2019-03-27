A Chilliwack RCMP officer faces one charge of driving without due care and attention after an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road near this location on March 30, 2018. (Google Street View) The RCMP’s watchdog is investigating after an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road near Cumberland Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on March 30. (Google Street View)

B.C. RCMP officer charged after elderly woman struck by police vehicle

Constable charged with driving without due care and attention for March 2018 incident in Chilliwack

A Chilliwack RCMP officer has been charged after an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road a year ago.

Const. Yannick Leblanc faces one count of driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act for the incident on March 30, 2018 while the officer was on duty.

Immediately after the woman was struck, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIOBC) was notified and started an investigation.

They began by seeking two specific “key witnesses.” The IIOBC reported that two pedestrians were seen walking northbound on the west side of Tyson Road near Cumberland Avenue next to the Sardis Library at at the time of the collision.

• READ MORE: Police watchdog seeks two ‘key witnesses’ after pedestrian struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

After the elderly woman was struck, she was taken to Chilliwack General Hospital in serious condition, but soon after her medical status stabilized.

Following the IIOBC investigation, the Chief Civilian Director of the IIO determined the officer may have committed an offence and a report was submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS).

On March 27, a charge was sworn in provincial court in Chilliwack, and Leblanc’s first appearance on the matter is set for April 23.

“The charge was approved by an experienced Crown Counsel who is located in a different area of the province than the officer under investigation, and who has no prior or current connection with this officer,” according to a BCPS press release.

The IIOBC is an independent civilian oversight agency which investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death. It does not require any allegation of wrongdoing.

• RELATED: Vedder road shut down after pedestrian struck March 27

• RELATED: IIO seeks drivers who may have witnessed fatality after Taser incident in Chilliwack

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash
Next story
PHOTOS: Service restored at terminal where B.C. ferry hit dock

Just Posted

Calling all fair-goers: ‘What makes a great Fair?’

Aldergrove Fair Committee seeks input from the community, specifically millenials

Sources Langley Food Bank finds new home

With just weeks to go before they had to move, a new place to operate has been located

VIDEO: Giants slip past T-Birds in Game 3 of playoffs

Crowd in Kent, Wash. watches Vancouver defeat Seattle 6-4 Tuesday - preparing for rematch Wednesday

Kwantlen Polytechnic University faces $12 million shortfall

University president says by law, KPU budget must be balanced

Familiar faces take over Langley’s Glass House Estate winery

Joseph Richard Group to operate the family-owned South Langley business

VIDEO: Batman steps in to help B.C. RCMP, gets rejected

A West Kelowna woman caught an unusual scene on video, as Batman asked to help officers

B.C. RCMP officer charged after elderly woman struck by police vehicle

Constable charged with driving without due care and attention for March 2018 incident in Chilliwack

PHOTOS: Service restored at terminal where B.C. ferry hit dock

Queen of Surrey was loaded with passengers, vehicles during what a ‘hard landing’ Tuesday

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Port Coquitlam is second B.C. city to enact bylaw against ‘renovictions’

The city unanimously approved amendments for more strict conditions when renovating units

Owner of truck in Broncos crash pleads guilty to safety charges

Lawyer for Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking pleaded guilty on his behalf in a Calgary court

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

5 to start your day

13-year-old killed in Coquitlam crash that involved five kids, three dead in South Surrey crash and more

Most B.C. residents concerned about recent measles outbreaks: poll

23 per cent of British Columbians doubt the need for vaccines

Most Read