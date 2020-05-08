Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, April 30, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

B.C.’s new cases of COVID-19 continue to climb slowly, with 29 new ones for a total of 2,315 since the coronavirus pandemic came to B.C. early this year.

With no new outbreaks at senior care homes, B.C. continues to identify new cases among Coquitlam poultry plant employees and people working at the Kearl Lake oilsands mine and processing plant in northern Alberta. Superior Poultry workers and contacts now account for 61 positive tests and 17 people in B.C. connected to Kearl Lake have tested positive.

Other hotspots, the Mission federal prison, Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry and United Poultry in Vancouver, did not see new confirmed cases in the past day.

One additional death in the Fraser Health region brings B.C.’s total COVID-19 related fatalities to 127.

Henry said strict adherence to physical distancing and hygiene efforts are important as B.C. prepares to reopen restaurants, pubs, physiotherapy, hairdressing and other personal service businesses.

“We have flattened our curve and must keep it there,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said May 8. “Until we move into Phase 2, the orders, restrictions and guidance remain in place.”

RELATED: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at B.C.’s reopening plan

RELATED: COVID-19 business return mostly up to managers, customers

RELATED: B.C.’s official unemployment rate more than doubles in April

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society
Next story
‘When you’re homeless you can’t self isolate’: Dozens from Langley put up in hotels during COVID pandemic

Just Posted

‘When you’re homeless you can’t self isolate’: Dozens from Langley put up in hotels during COVID pandemic

COVID means no showers or washrooms to help stave off the virus for those living on Langley streets

Langley City reopens off-leash dog parks

Announcement was made Friday, May 8, as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift

PHOTOS: Langley parade led by ambulance celebrates birth of a baby girl

Vehicles in the parade were decorated with pink balloons and streamers

Langley Scout camp offered as emergency site

Government or community organizations could use Camp McLean

Langley chamber takes multiple meetings virtual

A local business advocacy organization queues up a series of events via Zoom

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Chilliwack police dog breaks distancing rules to nab suspect

RCMP say Griff begs forgiveness for the social distancing ‘faux paw’ while on police duty

Three people injured after three motorcycle crashes in three hours in Abbotsford

Police urge motorcyclists and drivers to take care after trio of collisions on Thursday

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

Family, police confirm boyfriend of missing woman from Hope-area is dead

Searches and fundraising are ongoing to scour areas Parisian was known to frequent

Most Read