COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

B.C. has continued its relatively flat COVID-19 infection count, with 519 new cases.

With 4,810 active cases in B.C. as of Jan. 13, there are 360 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, 76 of them in critical care.

B.C. has seen a slow decline in total new cases in recent days, without the spike that was feared from extra travel and gatherings during the holiday season after an incubation period of a week or more. There were 538 new diagnosed cases reported on Saturday, 507 on Sunday, 430 on Monday and 446 on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Another 12 deaths were recorded, for a total of 1,031 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and more than 51,000 people have recovered. Of the more than 58,000 total cases reported in B.C., the 20-29 age group has the most, followed by 30 to 39 and 40 to 49.

