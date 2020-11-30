A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

B.C. recorded 2,364 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths over the last weekend of November, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters at a briefing Monday (Nov. 30).

The province recorded 750 cases on Saturday, 731 on Sunday and 596 on Monday. There are an additional 277 historical cases, bringing the total to 2,364 over the weekend.

By region, the cases break down to 371 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1365 in Fraser Health, 212 in Interior Health, 58 in Island Health and 73 in Northern Health, one new case in a person who lives outside of Canada.

There have been a total of more than 33,000 confirmed cases in B.C. since the pandemic began, of which 8,855 are currently active. There are 10,139 people under active public health monitoring currently, while the total death toll stands at 441. There are 316 patients in hospital with the virus, of whom 75 are in ICU. Health Minister Adrian Dix said that overall hospital beds, including surge capacity, are at 69.7 per cent, with ICU at 52.8 per cent.

“This has been a challenging pandemic for all of us,” Henry said.

“I am heartened, immensely, that most people in B.C. are doing the right thing.”

Henry’s voice cracked as she extended condolences to the friends and families of the 46 people who have died over the past three days. About 80 per cent of those who died were in long-term care.

“These people have faces, have names, have stories, have families,” she said.

“If you are thinking it is okay to bend, the rules, remember this virus takes lives.”

Henry noted that although long-term care workers must work at one single site, the health ministry cannot prevent them from taking a second job outside of the system. She said that even with systematic testing of workers at these facilities, once the virus gets in it’s very hard to control.

Henry directed some of her comments at faith leaders, after multiple churches in the Lower Mainland held services over the weekend, in violation of provincial health orders. She thanked those who abided by the rules.

“It is not about rights, it is about community,” she said, citing Pope Francis who recently criticized people ignoring COVID-19 restrictions.

Henry said the virus is continuing to spread via gatherings, even small ones. British Columbians are under a public health order that bans gatherings of any size outside of their immediate households or core bubbles.

READ MORE: Top doctor urges Canadians to limit gatherings as ‘deeply concerning’ outbreaks continue

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservation officers and Langley’s Critter Care work together to rescue orphaned bear cub
Next story
Replacing plugged-up culverts produces record salmon numbers in Langley creek

Just Posted

Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com
LETTER: Langley church protecting religious freedom by allowing crowds

Letter writer encourages people to pray to put an end to the pandemic

The Northern Spotted Owl breeding program based in Langley is hosting an online auction in support of the endangered species. The auction ends Dec. 1, 2020. (Jasmine McCulligh/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley program auctioning $7,000 in prizes in support of endangered spotted owl

Auction ends Tuesday, Dec. 1

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Black Press Media files)
Judge hears Langley development case that could end in mayor, councillors booted out of council

The conflict of interest case was launched by local voters a year ago

More than 2,300 BC Hydro customers in Langley were without power as a windstorm moved through the community on Nov. 30, 2020. (BC Hydro)
UPDATE: Power restored to 2,300 hydro customers caused by windstorm Langley

Three separate outages were reported related to weather

Stacey Wakelin is running for a seat on the Langley school board left vacant by Megan Dykeman’s election as MLA (special to Langley Advance Times)
Wakelin announces run for Langley school board

Activist seeks seat left vacant by Megan Dykeman’s election as MLA

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

Menno Place. (Google Street View image.)
32 family members respond to Abbotsford care home’s plea for staffing help during COVID-19 outbreak

Menno Home asks for relief workers for food service, laundry and housekeeping

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Mask fundraiser helps make children’s wishes come true

From Black Press Media + BraveFace – adult, youth and kid masks support Make-A-Wish Foundation

Christy Jordan-Fenton is the co-author of the book Fatty Legs, which has been mentioned amid the controversy of an Abbotsford school assignment on residential schools.
Co-author of residential schools book condemns controversial Abbotsford class assignment

Children’s book mentioned amid controversy at W. A. Fraser Middle School

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick (right) moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals pick critics to take on Horgan’s NDP majority

Interim leader Shirley Bond takes seniors, long-term care

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says as Canada’s deficit tops $381B

‘The risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much’

Most Read