A man rides a bike past a large emoji face painted on the boarded up windows of a store on Robson Street, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. British Columbia has outlined a gradual reopening of its economy with certain health services, retail outlets, restaurants, salons and museums resuming some operations in mid-May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as phase two of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

B.C. recorded just seven new cases and one death from COVID-19 in B.C, as hospitalizations dropped to 63 people on Tuesday (May 12).

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the person who died was a senior in longterm care as the virus’s death toll rose to 131. There are currently 390 active cases in B.C., out of a total of 2,360 positive tests since the crisis began.

“We are taking this slowly in how we’re rolling out the phases. The orders and restrictions we have put in place are to keep all of us safe,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

“We need to maintain control,” the provincial health officer said B.C. continued to inch closer to phase two of the province’s reopening plan.

More to come.

