A medical assistant prepares to take a swab from a patient at a new drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing site Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

B.C. records just one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

One more person has also died

B.C. has recorded just one new case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

That brings the number of active test-positive cases to 193 across the province.

“Of the total COVID-19 cases, 21 individuals are hospitalized, five of whom are in intensive care,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement released Friday (June 5). “The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.”

One more person has died due to the novel coronavirus within the Fraser Health region, bringing the total number of fatalities to 167.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
IHIT names homicide victim found in the Fraser Canyon this week

Just Posted

IHIT names homicide victim found in the Fraser Canyon this week

Police asking for tips into the suspicious death of 29-year-old Alicia Berg

VIDEO: Langley Fundamental jazz band performs for local seniors every Thursday

Music group joined by graduates looking to celebrate and spread cheer in the community

LETTER: Walnut Grove man wants gun ban clarified before taking stance

A local letter writer looked into gun ban and came away more confused by the rules

Langley LETTER: Seniors forced to live in terrible rental units is a form of abuse

Local senior says he’s experienced abuse from landlords and is calling on politicians to take action

Township of Langley’s volunteer appreciation event postponed for 2020

Spokesperson said volunteers will be notified and recognized for their efforts individually

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. records just one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

One more person has also died

Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

IHIT investigating ‘suspicious’ death of Surrey man

Officers found the body while on foot patrol: Surrey RCMP

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Most Read