FILE – Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a property destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire is seen in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday, August 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C., Red Cross to pay $,1300 per month to wildfire-affected residents in need of housing

Funding will go to eligible families currently in short-term housing after wildfires

The provincial government and the Canadian Red Cross will be providing $1,300 each month to households affected by wildfires this summer.

On Sunday (Nov. 7), the province said the money, which will begin to flow in December, is meant to provide interim support to eligible households as they transition to long-term housing. These households have been receiving short-term accommodation supports through Emergency Support Services since July.

Residents will be contacted by the Red Cross to discuss next steps for interim and long-term housing options. Homeowners will also receive support with repair and reconstruction if they have not yet been able to return to their homes. Other supports being offered could include mental health services and explaining financial and insurance options.

For more information on Red Cross services, individuals can call call 1-800-863-6582 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time), or visit: www.redcross.ca/how-we-help/current-emergency-responses/2021-british-columbia-fires.

In July, the province announced a program where donations to the Red Cross Fires Appeal fund would be matched by the province and the federal government, turning each $1 raised – up to a max of $20 million – into $3.

READ MORE: Canada, B.C. to match donations to Red Cross for those affected by devastating wildfires

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Trustees want more schools built as Langley enrolment rises by historic 917 students

Just Posted

Scout Kadyn of the Second Langley Mavericks scout group was cleaning veterans headstones at the Murrayville cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 6, to prepare for Remembrance Day. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Scouts tend to veterans’ headstones at Murrayville cemetery

Trustees want more schools built as Langley enrolment rises by historic 917 students

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley school trustees? Email your idea to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank">editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.</a>
AT YOUR SERVICE: Skyrocketing enrolment prompts intensified lobby by trustees

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 7