(File photo)

(File photo)

B.C. rent freeze to end in January 2022 with 1.5% maximum allowable increase

Rents have been frozen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

After a rent freeze that has lasted since March 2020, landlords will once again be allowed to increase rates by 1.5 per cent as of January 2022.

On Wednesday (Sept. 8), the province said that the 1.5 per cent rent increase was based on inflation. The maximum allowable rent increase can come into effect in January but landlords must provide three full months of notice using an official rent increase form.

The 2022 maximum increase for manufactured home park tenancies is also set at 1.5 per cent, with a “proportional amount for the change in local government levies and regulated utility fees.”

The rent increase does not apply to commercial renters, non-profit housing based on income, co-operative housing and some assisted living facilities.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rental accommodationRentals

Previous story
Hurricane Larry’s track shifts west, residents of Newfoundland warned to prepare
Next story
Fall toxins pets should avoid: BCSPCA

Just Posted

In this photo taken May 17, 2020, people walk back and forth across the border between the U.S. and Canada in Peace Arch Park in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Motorcycle procession to Peace Arch to commemorate 9/11 victims

Playing as Team Canada, Langley’s Trinity Western University Spartans men’s volleyball team lost for the first time at the Pan American Cup, losing to the USA 3-2 on Tuesday, Sept 7. (TWU)
TWU Spartans, playing as Team Canada, drop five-setter to U.S.A. at Pan-Am Cup

RCMP were called to the scene of a collision at 86th Avenue and 198A Street on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 just before 6 p.m. (Langley Advance Times file)
Surrey motorcycle driver, 38, pronounced dead on scene after crash in Langley

Langley Township civic building’s sidewalk was covered with chalk outlines on Saturday, Aug. 28 as part of an overdose awareness campaign. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley woman grateful for spotlight shone on overdose crisis