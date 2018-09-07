B.C. rent increase can’t go over 4.5% next year

Provincial formula based on inflation plus 2% increase

Rent increases are regulated by a cost of living formula in B.C. (Black Press files)

Renters in B.C. may see increases of up to 4.5 per cent in 2019, based on the province’s formula for regulating rental rates.

B.C. legislation restricts landlords to one increase in a calendar year, capped at the consumer price index for the year plus two per cent. For 2019 the index is projected to be 2.5 per cent, the municipal affairs and housing ministry announced Friday.

RELATED: B.C. plugs short-term lease loophole

For people renting in manufactured home parks, the maximum increase is the same, plus a proportional amount for increases in local government charges and utility fees.

Landlords must provide a full month’s notice for rent increases. Assistance in dealing with disputes over rent, landlord access, inspections and other issues is available through the B.C. Residential Tenancy Branch.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
