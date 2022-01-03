A locked gate and notices are seen posted at a COVID-19 testing centre that has been temporarily closed due to cold weather, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Vancouver Coastal Health has closed the Richmond site and the main Vancouver collection centre at St. Vincent due to weather and is redirecting everyone to attend a new site at the University of British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. reports 9,332 new COVID cases over New Year’s weekend

Data on deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations to be released Tuesday

The province is reporting 9,332 new COVID-19 cases over the New Year’s weekend, but information on deaths, hospitalization and vaccine uptake won’t come until Tuesday (Jan. 4).

The province reported 4,033 new cases on Saturday (New Year’s Day), 3,069 cases on Saturday and 2,230 cases Sunday. The numbers released today are likely to be heavily underreported as many B.C. residents are being asked to avoid testing or receive rapid tests unless they are at-risk or have serious symptoms.

On Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that there are likely four to five times more cases in B.C. than PCR tests are counting.

By health authority, the 9,332 cases break down to 4,859 new infections in Fraser Health, 1,797 infections in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,185 infections in Interior Health, 374 infections in Northern Health and 1,117 infections in Island Health.

