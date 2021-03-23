B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. continued its worrying rise in COVID-19 cases Tuesday, recording 646 new cases and an increase in hospitalized patients to 314.

The number of people in hospital has also crept up over 300 in recent days as infections rose, with 556 cases in the 24 hours up to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, and 631 to Monday. There are currently 314 people in hospital, 83 of them in intensive care.

Of the new cases, 144 are of virus variants, mostly the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

more to come…

