It’s estimated Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade in Newton on Saturday drew more than 500,000 people. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

A Surrey MLA has asked Mounties to investigate a disturbing Facebook post related to Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade, the latter which drew more than half a million to local streets on Saturday.

Someone identifying as Ryan McCabe wrote: “Imagine what one pressure cooker bomb could have done…missed opportunities suck,” as a comment under a news article recapping the event posted on Monday.

“We’re looking into it,” Surrey RCMP Chad Greig told Black Press Media on Tuesday.

“We’re aware of the statements and we’re looking into the matter. I have no update about the investigation right now, or what’s being done.”

Jinny Sims, NDP MLA for Surrey-Panorama, asked the RCMP to investigate, calling the matter “Very concerning.”

“It’s kind of scary,” Sims said Tuesday. “I read that comment and I suppose we’re all feeling really raw after Christ Church in New Zealand and then the horrific bombings in Sri Lanka, and then this kind of a comment just can’t be taken as a joke anymore, or lightheartedly.

“Somebody sent me a copy of that – I was so shocked, and I couldn’t help it, so I just tweeted it out straight away and I left a message as well.”

homelessphoto

Screen shot of Facebook page (Facebook image)

homelessphoto

Screen shot of Facebook page (Facebook image)


