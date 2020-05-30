B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the death of an alleged shoplifting suspect in connection to an arrest made by Richmond RCMP on May 28, 2020. (RCMP photo)

B.C.’s police watchdog probing death of Richmond man in alleged shoplifting incident

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is asking any witnesses to come forward

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate the death of an alleged shoplifting suspect in connection to an arrest made by Richmond RCMP.

In a statement Friday (May 30), police said that officers responded to reports of shoplifting at a business on Thursday. Upon arrival, they found a security guard and man in a struggle.

RCMP said that police placed the man in handcuffs before determining that he was in medical distress.

According to a separate statement by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the officers attempted to give the man first aid and called paramedics. Emergency responders tried for 45 minutes to save the man before taking him to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Watchdog investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward.

The IIO investigates all police-related injuries or deaths to determine if police action or inaction played a role.

ALSO READ: Police watchdog recommends charges against five Mounties in Prince George man's death

The Canadian Press

