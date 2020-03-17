B.C.’s top doctor orders bars, some restaurants to close over COVID-19

People watch the Stanley Cup playoffs at a bar in Montreal, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

B.C.’s top doctor is ordering for all bars and pubs to close in B.C. until further notice to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants that cannot practice social-distancing among its guests and manage crowd sizes have also been ordered to close.

Henry suggested that the restaurants and cafes that can practice safe distancing – or two metres apart – can stay open by changing their layouts.

In a statement to restaurateurs, the B.C. Restaurant and Food Association said to consider removing tables and spreading tables apart, removing bar seating, and adopting frequent sanitation of high touch surfaces, pin pads, menus and doors.

Provincial health official Dr. Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency Tuesday, which allows for her and Health Minister Adrian Dix to unveil new measures verbally as needed, without consent from the B.C. Legislature.

