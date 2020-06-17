B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks on pandemic response at the B.C. legislature, May 6, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

The province has revealed four to five employees transmitted COVID-19 between them at an unnamed fast food restaurant in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said “an assessment was done” when the outbreak was discovered by public health and those at risk were notified. She noted there have been “no known outbreaks” associated with food products.

“I’m not aware there were customers who were exposed in that situation,” Henry said during a Tuesday (June 16) press conference.

“I’m not going to say the name of the restaurant. It’s a small one.”

Henry said that instead of focusing on the specific location, the situation should serve as a “wake-up call” for every workplace in B.C.

“The situation is similar to what we’ve seen in other places where somebody doesn’t recognize that they have symptoms and they may not have the appropriate systems or barriers in the workplace,” she said.

“We saw it in the poultry plants, we’ve seen it in a number of other workplaces… if we catch it early we can contain it very quickly.”

The province recorded 11 new cases, one of which was epi-linked, on Tuesday. In total, B.C. has had 2,756 test positive cased, with 168 deaths and 2,416 recovered. There are currently 172 active cases of COVID-19.

READ MORE: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports to open amid COVID-19

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusfast food

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at Fort Langley business Tuesday night

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at Fort Langley business Tuesday night

Township firefighters responded to Chuckling Duckling Farm

VIDEO: Residents of destroyed Langley house where three died remembered as good neighbours

‘They were nice’

Riders back in the saddle after COVID-19 shuts down Aldergrove’s only therapy barn

Valley Therapeutic riders begin to see gradual return to their horses starting Tuesday, June 16

Langley residential builder earns national recognition for kitchen renovation

Larry Clay received Canadian Home Builder Association award for “Best Kitchen, $70,000 – $100,000”

Home demolitions step towards new Fort Langley museum

Township council voted to remove seven houses near the Centennial Museum

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge

Stephen and Lidia Pearson were not liable for the 2012 crash on Salt Spring Island, judge decides

Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

The Aunt Jemima image has evolved over the years to meet socially acceptable standards of the times

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Greater Victoria mayor wants changes to prison-transfer system after alleged murder by escapees

James Busch and Zachary Armitage have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Martin Payne

COVID-19 outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital

Fraser Health website lists outbreak in June 16 update

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March

Most Read