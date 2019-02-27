(File)

B.C. school district to give students free tampons, pads

New Westminster school board votes unanimously to spend $10,000 to implement free access

Members of a school board in the Lower Mainland have unanimously passed a historic decision to provide students with free tampons and pads.

The motion, discussed at New Westminster’s school board meeting Tuesday, said an estimated 2,800 tampons and 1,800 pads would be used across 13 schools each year.

Douglas College professor Selina Tribe, who proposed the idea, has been advocating for free menstrual products to be available in all schools across the country.

Tribe said providing these products would ensure fair and equitable access to all genders for basic toiletries. It would remove stigma and cost barriers that sometimes prevent students from fully participating in school activities, she said, “and help all students feel their bodies are valued, dignified, and normal.”

The total cost would be roughly $9,700 for installing dispensary machines, with an annual cost of $7,000 for supply.

One in seven Canadian girls have missed school because of their menstrual cycle, according to United Way, often because of stigma or the lack of access to pads and tampons.

The school district is looking to implement the free access by September.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cohen says Trump knew about WikiLeaks email dump beforehand
Next story
U.S. man accused of dipping testicles in customer’s salsa

Just Posted

Kodiaks lose narrowly in playoff series against Delta

The Ice Hawks knocked out the Kodiaks from playoffs during their final matchup Tuesday night.

Burnaby takes title at Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Walnut Grove finishes fifth in tournament held at Langley Events Centre

Snow in the forecast for Lower Mainland

An estimated two to four centimetres could fall overnight and into Thursday

Langley Tory hopeful hosts human trafficking meeting

Federal candidate says her party will oppose Liberal moves to decriminalize prostitution.

Girls Fly Too event in Abbotsford postponed until October

Event, which provides free flights, was originally slated to take place in March

WATCH: Langley Fine Arts students rehearse emotional play

Langley Fine Arts School is presenting The Ash Girl play from March 5 to 9.

B.C. youth soccer coach suspended following allegations made in blog post

Allegations “are of the deepest concern” to South Surrey/White Rock youth soccer club

Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage

The man has been identified by multiple viewers as comic actor Boyd Banks

Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

Outbreak has people coming forward for immunization, Adrian Dix says

‘There is a life to live after a diagnosis’: UBC study probes stigma of dementia

Researchers aim to identify and break down barriers that socially isolate people with dementia

B.C. school district to give students free tampons, pads

New Westminster school board votes unanimously to spend $10,000 to implement free access

In their words: Lower Mainland students talk about bullying in today’s world

Although cyber-bullying is prominent, physical bullying hasn’t gone away

5 to start your day

Judge rules Fraser Health illegaly detained a patient for a year, students celebrate Pink Shirt Day and more

Wilson-Raybould warns she still can’t tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office is accused of pressuring Wilson-Raybould

Most Read