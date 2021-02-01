Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

B.C.’s new cases of COVID-19 continued at a steady pace over the weekend, with 408 up to Saturday, 473 up to Sunday and 277 up to Monday, reflecting a lower number of test results completed on Sundays.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported the new cases Feb. 1, noting that eight of the new positive tests over the weekend were of the United Kingdom variant of coronavirus, which is being closely tracked as it has shown signs of being more contagious. Seven of the cases were people who had travelled to the U.K, and the other was a close contact of one of the travellers, Henry said.

There were four cases of the South African variant detected, one in the Fraser Health region and three in Vancouver Coastal, and they have not been traced to international travel. Henry said there have been no positive tests for the “variants of concern” that are being tracked, and further testing is being done at a Maple Ridge school where someone was a close contact of a person with the South African variant.

