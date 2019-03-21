Sunny weather feels far away for most of Canada, where most people are stuck under blankets of snow. Not so in B.C. (Maxpixels photo)

B.C. sees fourth straight day of record-breaking warmth

Bob Marley said it best: The sun is shining and the weather is sweet

The snow has begun to melt across most of B.C., as the province felt record-breaking warmth for a fourth straight day Wednesday.

Hope and Squamish tied for the hottest spots in the country, according to Environment Canada, both reaching 25.9 C.

The oldest record fell in Victoria’s harbour, where mercury reached 20.2 C to beat 14.4 C in 1878.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures still dip below freezing at night. Blue River, located about halfway between Kamloops and Jasper, Alta., reached a high of 17.7 C and a low of -10 C, making it the coldest place in B.C.

The national weather agency is calling for another mainly sunny day Thursday, before cooler temperatures make way through Vancouver Island and the south coast, across to the north. Saturday is likely to see rain in the Interior and Lower Mainland.

Records broken on Wednesday:

Abbotsford: 24.7 C (22.2 C in 1960)

Atlin: 14 C (9 C in 2016)

Agassiz: 25. 8 C (20 C in 1999)

Bella Coola: 23.1 C (21.7 C in 1986)

Blue River: 17.7 C (14.1 in 2010)

Burns Lake: 17.1 C (14.1 C in 2010)

Campbell River: 21.6 C (17.1 C in 1979)

Cassiar: 12.7 C (5 C in 1968)

Cathedral Point: 17 C (11.5 C in 1999)

Chetwynd: 17.5 C (17.2 C in 1986)

Chilliwack: 25.1 C (23.9 C in 1915)

Clearwater: 19.4 C (18.3 C in 1915)

Clinton: 16.4 C (9.9 in 2003)

Comox Valley: 19.6 C (15.8 C in 1986)

Creston: 15.5 C (14.6 C in 1999)

Dease Lake: 14.8 C (10 C in 1998)

Entrance Island: 14.2 C (13.3 C in 2010)

Esquimalt Harbour: 21.2 C (18.5 C in 1999)

Estevan Point: 15.7 C (15.1 in 1999)

Fort Nelson: 17.3 C (16.7 C in 1947)

Fort St. John: 13.7 C (13.3 C in 1910)

Hope: 25.9 C (22.2 C in 1960)

Grey Islet: 13.6 C (11.7 C in 1998)

Howe Sound: 17.8 C (16.4 C in 1992)

Kelowna: 16.3 C (16.2 C in 1988)

Kitimat: 17.8 C (13.3 C in 1906)

Kindakun Rocks: 16.1 C (12 C in 2016)

Lillooet: 20.6 C (16.4 C in 1999)

Lucy Islands Lightstation: 13. 6 C (12 C in 2016)

Lytton: 21.7 C (20.6 C in 1947)

Mackenzie: 21.7 C (20.6 C in 1947)

Malahat: 21.1 C (16.6 C in 1999)

Masset: 16.8 C (12.2 C in 1906)

McBride: 18.7 C (17.2 C in 1960)

Nakusp: 14.8 C (13.5 C in 2010)

Nanaimo: 20.6 C (18.3 C in 1960)

Nelson: 16.3 C (14.8 C in 1999)

Pemberton: 19.3 C (16.6 C in 1998)

Pitt Meadows: 23.8 C (21 C in 1998)

Point Atkison: 16.7 C (16 C in 1998)

Port Hardy: 18.7 C (15.6 C in 1960)

Powell River: 18.3 C (15.6 C in 1960)

Princeton: 17.9 C (17.0 C in 1998)

Puntzi Mountain: 15.6 C (12.5 C in 1978)

Race Rocks Lightstation: 17.4 C (14.2 C in 1997)

Sandspit: 12.7 C (11.9 C in 2015)

Sartine Island: 18.1 C (11.5 C in 2010)

Saturna Capmom: 17.6 C (13.5 C in 2010)

Saturna Island: 14.4 C (14 C in 1981)

Sechelt: 20.4 C (17 C in 1986)

Sheringham Point: 18.9 C (14 C in 2018)

Sisters Islets: 15 C (13 C in 2010)

Solander Island: 18.1 C (14.3 C in 2004)

Squamish Airport: 25.9 C (20.1 C in 1999)

Summerland: 14.8 C (14.6 C in 2001)

Tatlayoko Lake: 19.3 C (12.7 C in 2010)

Terrace: 17.3 C (17 C in 1986)

Tofino: 18.6 C (18.3 C in 1914)

Victoria: 21.4 C (19.4 C in 1914)

Victoria Gonzales: 20.9 C (20 C in 1914)

University of Victoria: 19.5 C (16.8 C in 1999)

Victoria harbour: 20.2 C (14.4 C in 1878)

Vernon: 15.8 C (15.6 C in 1915)

West Vancouver: 21.6 C (18.8 C in 1999)

White Rock: 19.8 C (17.8 C in 1968)

Whistler: 17.1 C (16.6 C in 1986)

Williams Lake: 17.8 C (14.6 C in 1999)

Yoho National Park: 13.5 C (9.9 C in 1998)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans woman hopes funding cut will send message to B.C. rape crisis group
Next story
Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text

Just Posted

Abbotsford woman charged after police find loaded gun in bag at mall

Danielle Rigdon, now facing 11 charges this year, was on house arrest at the time

Aldergrove community stakeholders react to town centre plans

‘The mall has been an eyesore for many years,’ says Home Hardware owner

WATCH: Langley teen singer a finalist in international competition

Langley’s Sean Thomas, 17, is a finalist in the International Songwriting Competition.

Langley takedown linked to murder conspiracy case

Dramatic arrest was part of Taskforce Tourniquet, a multi-agency police gang investigation

Langley Mustangs runner sets Canadian record

Sarah Inglis celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a standout performance at the Canadian All Comers race

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

B.C., feds accused of ‘environmental racism’ over Site C, Mount Polley

Amnesty International Canada says governments failed to recognize threats to Indigenous peoples

New Leger polls suggests federal Liberals lagging Conservatives

Overall, 31 per cent of respondents polled said they would vote for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals

Two men charged in Lower Mainland grocery store stabbing in 2018

Coquitlam RCMP say the incident is ‘believed to be targeted’

Number of homeless deaths more than doubled in B.C. as opioid crisis set in

New data shows trend between more overdose deaths and the number of people dying in the street

Four people spat on in ‘random, unprovoked’ assaults: Vancouver police

Police ask additional victims to come forward after woman in a wheelchair spat on

Driver sought in Vancouver hit-and-run that sent two to hospital

A man and woman were crossing Fraser Street early Monday morning when they were hit

Most Read