Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is photographed at her office in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Mackenzie says British Columbia ranks last among Canada’s provinces and territories in providing key financial support for seniors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is photographed at her office in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Mackenzie says British Columbia ranks last among Canada’s provinces and territories in providing key financial support for seniors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. seniors have lowest financial support in Canada, says advocate

Report covers home support, eye exams, hearing aids and monthly supplements

Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie says British Columbia ranks last among Canada’s provinces and territories in providing key financial support for seniors.

Mackenzie says a report released by her office finds the province provides the lowest support for seniors in nine areas, including home support, eye exams, hearing aids and monthly supplements.

The report outlining the financial struggles facing B.C. seniors makes 10 recommendations, including indexing the seniors supplement to inflation, and redesigning the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters program to reflect rental realities.

Mackenzie says the government should also provide annual bus passes and transportation services for seniors with accessibility issues.

The B.C. government was not immediately available for comment on the findings.

Mackenzie’s report says 45 per cent of B.C.’s one million seniors are living on income equivalent to less than the minimum wage and 25 per cent live on less than $21,000 annually.

RELATED: Majority of seniors in B.C. live independently in their own home

RELATED: Census shows apartment growth, but supply remains the main issue in B.C.: experts

BC legislatureSeniors

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian study builds on link between long COVID and autoimmune diseases
Next story
Spouse of gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians calls for policing reforms at inquiry

Just Posted

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley events in the closing days of September and into autumn 2022

A large police presence at the Langley Highway Hotel in Walnut Grove was noted Friday night, March 25, 2022. It was later confirmed that it was a murder. Six months later someone has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Charges laid in 6-month-old Langley killing

Musician Bruce Coughlan is raising money to make a multi-media documentary on the life and times of agricultural pioneer Sam Robertson. (Screen shot)
VIDEO: Local museum, non-profit, and a lyricist come together to raise money for a documentary

Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck will be guiding a much younger team this season. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck will be working with a much younger team this season